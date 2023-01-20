Jared Kushner Reportedly Got Into ‘Screaming Matches’ With Donald Trump Over His 2020 Election Fraud Claims

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jared Kushner was Donald Trump’s most trusted adviser in the White House, but they did not agree when it came to the 2020 presidential election. Chris Whipple’s new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, is revealing how rocky things got behind closed doors after the former president claimed the election was stolen.

The book alleges that Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, thought that Donald Trump would eventually come to his senses, but that didn’t happen as he leaned into his lawyers, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell. Kushner reportedly called them the “clowns” or “the Crazy Show,” who were taking Donald Trump on a “funky ride.” He tried to ration with his father-in-law to no avail. “With all due respect, I’m not going to like what you’re doing, and you’re going to be screaming at me,” Kushner said to Donald Trump, according to Whipple.

In a turn of shocking events, it seems Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have cut ties with Donald Trump. https://t.co/o6hbrDDFAe — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 14, 2022

It got to the point that the two had quite a few rows behind the scenes. “Look, when you’re out of here, a lot of people will scatter,” Kushner reportedly screamed at Donald Trump. “I’m with you until you hit the dirt – so you may want to listen to what I’m saying!” Even though his son-in-law had his best interests at heart, the former president’s ego got in the way, and he didn’t take to the sound advice he was offered.

‘The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House’ $25.15 on Amazon.com Buy now

It may be one of the reasons why Kushner and Ivanka have backed off completely from supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. While they may be supporting him from afar, they won’t be a public presence any longer — that train has left the station for good.

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family: