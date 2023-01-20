Elizabeth Hurley Wore the Chicest Black Suit We’ve Ever Seen While Posing for a Rare Photo With Her Lookalike Son

If you have a mom as gorgeous and fashionable as Elizabeth Hurley, it might be a little intimidating to live up to her legacy. Luckily for 20-year-old Damian Hurley, it looks the two are a red carpet match-made-in-heaven.

On Jan 18, the mother-son duo posed side by side on the red carpet at the Cirque Du Soleil KURIOS European premiere in London. Elizabeth, who recently enjoyed an ultra-glamorous country weekend, wore one of our favorite suits ever with black pants and a plunging black blazer with an interesting fold on the bottom and bejeweled details on the sides. The actress then accessorized with look silver earrings, a subtle silver necklace, and black heels.

Damian matched with his mom in his own full black look. The actor and model wore black pants, a black button down, and a classic leather jacket. He paired the look with a black cross necklace to accentuate his slightly unbuttoned shirt.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley attend the European Premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Kurios: Cabinet Of Curiosities” at Royal Albert Hall on January 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) WireImage

Back in July of 2022, the two proved they could have some fun with fashion as Elizabeth posted a couple of pictures rocking a daring pink Versace dress.

In the second picture of the Instagram gallery, Damian joined in with an all-black suit with no shirt underneath. Looking like a top model, Damian’s chiseled good looks and stunning blue eyes make him his mother’s mini-me. Elizabeth wrote in the caption, “Having a @versace moment.”

Looks like these two are twins in every way, from their looks to their fashion. We're crossing our fingers to see more of these two on the carpet!

