Donald Trump Is Being Ordered to Pay $1 Million in a Lawsuit Involving Hillary Clinton

Kristyn Burtt
during the town hall debate at Washington University on October 9, 2016 in St Louis, Missouri.
Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images.
** FILE ** Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton, wife Hillary Rodham, 33, and week-old baby daughter Chelsea pose for a family picture, March 5, 1980. (AP Photo/Donald R. Broyles)
Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton holds his daughter Chelsea as they listen to a campaign speech by Democratic vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro, in Little Rock, Ark., Oct. 23, 1984. Ferraro made a a quick campaign stop in Arkansas before moving on to California. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Gov. Bill Clinton of Arkansas, with his wife Hillary and daughter Chelsea at Little Rock, Arkansas in January 1991. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)
Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Clinton is joined by wife, Hillary, and daughter Chelsea, right, in Little Rock, Arkansas on Nov. 3, 1991 on the day he announced his bid for the presidency. Clinton denied Friday reports of rumored extramarital affairs, saying the charges were "simply not true." (AP Photo)
Donald Trump is seeing the tide turn on some of his actions and behaviors. A federal judge in Florida is making him face monetary consequences for a lawsuit he brought against Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, and other party leaders who he claimed tried to hurt him in the 2016 election by leaking information about his ties to Russia.

The ruling calls out the former president for weaponizing the legal system against his perceived enemies — and U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks was not happy. “This case should never have been brought,” the judge wrote, via The New York Times. “Its inadequacy as a legal claim was evident from the start. No reasonable lawyer would have filed it. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts of the amended complaint stated a cognizable legal claim.”

It doesn’t sound like Judge Middlebrooks is much of a fan of Donald Trump’s antics at all because he called him “a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries.” He didn’t stop there either, adding, “He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer. He knew full well the impact of his actions.”

He believes that Donald Trump “needlessly harmed” the 31 people and organizations who were named in the suit. As a result, the former president, his lawyer, Alina Habba, and her firm, Habba Madaio & Associates, are to pay $937,989.39 in sanctions for wasting everyone’s time. It also points out the falsehoods behind Donald Trump’s absurd conspiracy theories — something he leaned into heavily with his voter base. Donald Trump has not responded to the case yet, but it adds another wrinkle to his ongoing legal struggles while he tries to run for president for the third time.

