Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Prove Their Love Is Stronger Than Ever During Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Though they’ve been married for over two decades, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. rarely do any red carpet appearances together. So, on Jan 19, fans of the couple were in for the treat as the two walked hand-in-hand at the premiere of Gellar‘s upcoming show, Wolf Pack.

Keeping each other close, the couple walked the carpet and smiled to the camera. At the event, Gellar wore a floral green and red embroidered mini dress with a keyhole cutout on the chest. She paired the look with matching red earrings and red heels.

Prinze Jr., who shares kids Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10, with Gellar, looked effortlessly cool in an all-black look with baggy pants, a black t-shirt, a black bomber, combat boots, and a matching fedora.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the Premiere of Paramount+’s “Wolf Pack” on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Getty Images

In Wolf Pack, which will release on Paramount+ on Jan 26, Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey, an arson investigator who’s looking into the teenage arsonist responsible for a massive wildfire that possibly reawakened a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles, per TV Insider.

Alongside Gellar, the show also stars Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray.

With such a big show with Gellar front and center, it's heartwarming to see how Prinze Jr. is right there with her as her biggest cheerleader. One of our favorite couples in Hollywood, from 2002 to now!

