Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Like the Epitome of Old Hollywood Glamour in Plunging & Spellbinding Gold Gown for BAFTA Bash

Kristyn Burtt
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows on January 19, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA
Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns in Plunging Gold Gown at BAFTA Bash: Photo
When it comes to old Hollywood glamour, Catherine Zeta-Jones is one of the red-carpet superstars who always nails the look. The 53-year-old actress turned heads on Thursday night at the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash in Santa Monica with husband Michael Douglas by her side. 

Zeta-Jones opted for a classic gold-and-black gown which is always a stunning combination for a formal event. The gold fabric at the top of her dress plunged into a deep V-neckline as the black came into a triangular shape down her toned legs and into a small train — the look was elegant and sophisticated. She kept her long dark locks in a straight, sleek style and accessorized with chandelier earrings, a bracelet, and a cocktail ring. 

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows on January 19, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones attend the BAFTA Annual Burns Bash at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows on January 19, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA.

Douglas looked equally as handsome in his midnight-blue suit with a royal-blue tie. He was right on trend with his blue-suede loafers which added a modern touch to the couple’s otherwise definitive style. Zeta-Jones shared adorable video clips on her Instagram page of the night — and of course, a few sweet PDA moments with her husband of almost 23 years

She captioned the cute clip, “Although I am Welsh, I just love a good Scottish Burns Night! Supporting the Clans and @bafta thank you to my dear friend @therossking and the most beautiful girl in the world, my bestie @charleybluebell who created the most sumptuous event! Best date night!” There’s nothing stopping Zeta-Jones and Douglas’ adorable — and enduring —   love story which they love to share on and off the red carpet.

