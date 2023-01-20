Mel B Revealed the NSFW Way She May Have Broken Royal Protocol Around Prince William When He Awarded Her MBE Honor

As British music royalty, Spice Girl Mel B has had her fair share of run-ins with actual British royalty. In her most recent meeting with a member of the royal family, more specifically Prince William, things didn’t totally go as planned.

In May of 2022, Mel B was given the honor of becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire (also known as MBE). In the ceremony, the Prince of Wales awarded her the honor as well as giving her a celebratory medal. “I can’t believe that,” she told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about the prestigious honor on Jan 18’s Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“So I’m part of the British Empire now so I got awarded this medal and you have to go to Buckingham Palace,” the singer explained. “William gave me my medal and it was quite embarrassing actually because I didn’t realize the medal actually goes here on your chest, and Victoria [Beckham] designed my dress — me and my mom’s dress — for the occasion and she put a big slit [on the chest],” Mel B recalled, adding that when she realized the mistake she apologized to the royal.

She continued, poking fun at friend and fellow Spice Girl Beckham. “I think she knew,” she said, “she did a number on me.”

At the event, Mel B wore a figure-hugging red midi dress, with a slight cutout over her cleavage and capped sleeves. She then paired the dress with Christian Louboutin pumps and a matching feather-like fascinator.

Also during the interview, Mel B talked about her interaction with William at the event. According to the singer, William asked Mel B why she was there and if it was because of the Spice Girls. "I wish we were getting an MBE for the Spice Girls," she said, adding that she was honored due to her work with U.K. charity Women's Aid.

“It’s all my work that my charity Women’s Aid do about bringing awareness about abuse and domestic abuse,” she told the royal. After hearing the news, William was intrigued and asked to know more. Though she insisted their conversation be brief due to the line of honorees waiting, William insisted. “No, let’s talk,” William told her. So sweet!

On Instagram, Mel B echoed the same sentiments in a touching caption of a video of her from the same day. “This is me smiling to myself looking at my MBE but what you don’t see in this post is the huge army of women that are holding me up giving me strength to keep going because my story is there story and there story is mine, understand this MBE is YOURS….OURS,” she wrote.

“Together WE did this not to just highlight this epidemic but to bring hope back in our lives that we are important and what happened to us is a crime so please don’t give up,” she continued. “I pray the justice system will hear and see each and everyone of us that’s my mission and I will not stop talking about it sharing our stories freeing our selves of guilt and shame still I must point out that still to this day more than 1 woman every week is killed by a former or current partner STILL STILL shockingly.”

Though the moment with William might’ve been embarrassing, we’re happy Mel B is getting some recognition and is able to shine light on such an important cause. We love to see it!

