Leni Klum Sparkled in a Little Black Dress During a Father-Daughter Date With Dad Seal at the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Premiere

At the star-studded premiere of Shotgun Wedding on Jan 18, Heidi Klum‘s 18-year-old daughter Leni Klum was seen smiling for the cameras with her dad Seal. The two made the glamorous event a sweet father-daughter outing, and they looked both cute and sophisticated together.

Leni, who is following in her mother’s footsteps as a model, wore a strapless black mini dress with a matching black clutch bag and platform heels, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. She also made the look pop with perfectly glowy makeup and a bright red matte lip.

Seal kept the look ultra-casual in a black windbreaker jacket, a white t-shirt, black trousers, and white moccasins.

As a reminder, the “Kiss From a Rose” singer adopted Leni in 2009 when she was just 5 years old. (Leni’s biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore.) Heidi and Seal also share sons Johan, 16, and Henry, 17, and daughter Lou, 13.

Seal and Leni Klum are seen at the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Though the father-daughter duo seems close, they don’t often make public appearances together. In fact, their last appearance was in September of 2022, when they watched the 2022 US Open in New York City together.

In one sweet picture of them there, the two were seen hugging before they headed inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won her second-round Women’s Singles match against Anett Kontaveit. At the event, the two kept it casual with Leni in baggy jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers and Seal in white jeans, a grey t-shirt, and a white bucket hat.

Though we don’t see them together as often as we’d like, it’s a treat every time we do!

