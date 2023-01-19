Christina Hall Makes a Power Move With Husband Josh That Indicates Their Love Is on Solid Ground

Fans have seen how much Christina Hall gushes about her third husband, Josh Hall, on her Instagram page, but the couple has been making moves behind the scenes that indicate their love is real. Besides their marriage, the duo has gone into business together as they launch a new chapter of their lives.

The Halls are teaming up to form a new production company called Unbroken Productions, per Deadline, which is a word the couple often refers to in their social media posts about each other (and sometimes seen as a dig to her ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead). She told People in 2021, “He is a man who takes care of his woman and family and can handle anything that is thrown at him without letting it get to him.”

Josh is now appearing in his wife’s HGTV Christina on the Coast spinoff, Christina in the Country, so this latest business move is an organic one for them. They will executive produce those two series and add other unscripted shows featuring new talent to their roster. “Producing my own shows on and off camera has been something I’ve enjoyed doing for years. So starting a production company with Josh has been exciting and a natural transition,” Christina said in a statement.

So while many critics doubted her relationship with Josh and their quick romantic timeline, she’s doubling down on their love with this Hollywood power move. Christina is putting down roots personally and professionally with Josh.

