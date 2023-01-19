Alec Baldwin Will Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Tragic Rust Shooting

It’s been almost a year and a half since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico. On Thursday, Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced in a written statement that charges would be filed related to Hutchins’ death.

Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed would be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Gutierrez Reed was in charge of all firearms on the set and the 64-year-old actor was the one who accidentally shot Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who was injured in the incident, using a Colt .45 revolver. One other crew member, first assistant director David Halls, has already agreed to plead guilty to “negligent use of a deadly weapon” since he was the one who handed the loaded weapon to Baldwin. His plea agreement gives him six months of probation and no jail time.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said in the statement. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Baldwin’s lawyer, Luke Nikas, is ready to fight these charges calling it a “terrible miscarriage of justice.” In a statement, Nikas wrote, “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

As for Hutchins’ family, the charges offer some comfort, but it does not bring back their loved one as they feel that there was a “conscious disregard for human life” on the Rust set. Their attorney Brian Panish shared a statement on behalf of her family, writing, “We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Baldwin faces up to 18 months in jail if found guilty, along with an additional mandatory sentence of five years in prison for a firearm enhancement on the second charge.

