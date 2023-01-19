Tom Brady’s Latest Fashion Accessory May Have Subtly Nudged Ex Gisele Bündchen

Getting over an ex is hard, but when your ex is a world-renowned supermodel we can only imagine it’s even harder. In one of his latest outings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seemingly gave a subtle hint to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and we’re dying to know what it means.

First reported by Page Six, Brady was seen earlier this week carrying a polka dot Louis Vuitton duffel bag, an item from the brand’s most recent collection, Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama. Coincidentally (or not?) one of the campaign’s models was Bündchen herself — in her first modeling gig post-divorce.

In the pictures obtained by the outlet, Brady was carrying the LV x YK Keepall 55 which retails for a whopping $3,650.

The financial fallout between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen following their divorce is going to hurt with this deal. https://t.co/DG4VfuPoDp — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 11, 2023

Bündchen’s photos from the campaign went live earlier this month on Jan 5. In the announcement, Louis Vuitton‘s official Instagram page uploaded a clip of Bündchen with the caption, “@gisele for #LVxYayoiKusama. Learn more about the #LouisVuitton collaboration via link in bio.”

In the video, which has The Rolling Stones’ hit song “She’s A Rainbow” playing in the background, Bündchen is holding onto polka dot bags from the new collection. Throughout the video, the same polka dots circle her, creating a mesmerizing video to promote the new collaboration.

As always, the Brazilian native looks incredibly radiant in high-waisted, dark jeans and uses the bags to cover her chest as she’s posing topless.

Related story Prince Harry Revealed Some Spicy Details About His Long-Distance Relationship With Meghan Markle

Could Brady’s new bag be an olive branch in their relationship? Or was he just looking for a new bag to take to practice? While we hedge our bets on how the exes are doing months after their split, we’ll continue to marvel at Bünchen’s colorful campaign.

Before you go, click here to learn more about celebrities who’ve opened up about dating after divorce.

