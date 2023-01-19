Jennifer Lopez Revealed the Relatable Reason Why She & Ben Affleck Eloped in Las Vegas

Everybody knows the dramatic love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — it took a long time to get to their happily ever after. That tumultuous roller-coaster romance is also the reason why the now-married duo decided to run off to Las Vegas on a whim before their scheduled Georgia wedding.

J.Lo revealed the surprising details and the real reason why it happened so suddenly on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. “A month before, and I don’t know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married,” she quipped to Kimmel about her canceled 2003 nuptials. Lopez went on to share that “it kind of all fell apart back then” and she started to get anxiety and “a little PTSD” the second time around. Lopez questioned herself, “So, I was like, ‘Is this happening?‘”

That’s when Affleck swooped in to save the day and prove that their love was on solid ground this time. “We were so happy, and of course, it was happening, but I just felt like the wedding was so stressful and one day Ben just says, ‘F**k it, let’s just go to Vegas and get married tonight,'” she recalled. He stepped up and planned everything so she didn’t have to worry about the details because he would be beside her at the altar.

“It was the best day of our lives,” she said dreamily. The couple’s elopement took everyone by surprise, but it was the perfect ending to a story that took two decades to unfold. And Lopez had every right to be a bit anxious about the wedding, especially since the first time around didn’t go so well. Everything worked out the way it should at the right moment in their lives.

