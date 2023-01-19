Jennifer Lopez Dazzled in This Sheer Sequined Gown at the Shotgun Wedding Premiere

From Maid in Manhattan to Marry Me, Jennifer Lopez has become of the ultimate queen of romantic comedies. But, as we were reminded in her latest red carpet look, she’s also the queen of the red carpet.

At the premiere of her upcoming Prime Video rom-com, Shotgun Wedding, Lopez looked stunning in a sheer, nude-colored billowing gown adorned with silver sequins. Beneath the sheer outer layer, the dress was accessorized with a bright yellow oversized bow that brought in a pop of color and cinched in the singer’s waist.

Lopez then accessorized the look with a slicked-back bun, long silver earrings, and a matching yellow clutch.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” premiere on January 18, 2023. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

In Shotgun Wedding, which premieres on Jan. 27, Lopez stars alongside fellow rom-com master Josh Duhamel. Together, the two play Darcy and Tom, a couple who are about to have their ultimate destination wedding but start getting cold feet — and then have their wedding invaded by pirates who hold their guests hostage.

Lopez and Duhamel share the screen with Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, Sônia Braga, D’Arcy Carden, Steve Coulter, and more.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at Prime Video’s “Shotgun Wedding” premiere on January 18, 2023. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

“It’s a big romantic comedy but it’s more of a romantic action movie,” Lopez told SheKnows in a press conference last week. “It’s an adventure, there’s so much that happens, but the core of it is about these families coming together and Darcy and Josh’s characters really figuring out who they are and how they can make this marriage work and if they can make this marriage work.”

Lopez continued, “Along the way with all the things they have to go through which is outrageous and crazy, and where it goes is crazy, they really do discover each other.”

From the big screen to the carpet, Lopez can do no wrong. We can’t wait to watch!

