Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Are Reportedly Unbothered by Their Almost 30-Year Age Gap

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon’s relationship is reportedly heating up in the new year after giving the relationship a test run in 2022. While some may point out the nearly 30-year age gap between the two of them — Pitt is 59 and de Ramon is 30 — they really don’t care what others think right now.

Calling their relationship “comfortable and playful,” a source told Us Weekly, “Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other.” They’ve also taken a big step with their dating situation as the Babylon star has introduced de Ramon to his inner circle — and she passed with flying colors. Not only is she a “big hit with Brad’s friends,” but the couple feels that their age difference “isn’t an issue for either of them.”

Big changes are ahead for Brad Pitt in the real estate market! https://t.co/NtmLtJ6dem — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 18, 2023

Pitt and de Ramon seem to be treading carefully in the public eye when it comes to debuting their relationship. He’s still entangled in several legal fights with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and she’s recently separated from her husband, Paul Wesley. But it looks like things are taking a serious turn as the insider noted that Pitt and the jewelry designer are “excited about what’s to come next for them.”

There are still several big red-carpet shows ahead with the SAG Awards in late February and the Oscars in mid-March. That might be a litmus test for how serious they are — if she’s his plus one on Hollywood’s biggest night, then fans know Pitt means business.

