Salma Hayek Shows Off a Dramatic New Hairstyle in Glamorous Bathrobe Snapshot

Salma Hayek knows how to start the day the right way! She treated her followers to a stunning shot that shows off a dramatic new hairstyle for the 56-year-old star — and she looks fabulous!

Wearing nothing but a fluffy white bathrobe with a plunging V-neckline, Hayek looked so beautiful with her brunette hair swept off her face into a high ponytail. (See the photo HERE.) The extensions added to her normally shoulder-length locks gave her total pop-star vibes — she should rock this look more often. Her makeup was all about the eyes and the lips with long lashes and a pop of red lipstick in true movie-star sophistication. She captioned her post, “Good morning!! buenos días!! bonjour!!”

Salma Hayek, Kim Kardashian, and more celebrity women who don't let their height define them. https://t.co/JVfwaqjUMG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 3, 2023

When it comes to Hayek’s hair care routine, less has always been more for her. “My hair is curly and wild when I’m not working,” she revealed to The New York Times. And don’t even ask her about hair color — she’s letting every gray hair shine through. “It’s my natural color, and it’s my natural white hairs,” she admitted. “One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life.”

That simple philosophy is working well for the Eternals star, who knows how to turn up the heat on the internet with just one bathrobe snapshot. Hayek’s fans were all racing to comment about how gorgeous she looked, and we couldn’t agree more.

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best red carpet moments throughout the years: