From her mile-long legs to her piercing blue eyes, Paulina Porizkova is undeniably gorgeous from head to toe. In her latest red carpet appearance, however, she ditched her sultry, sexy smolder and embraced her best accessory yet: her smile!

Attending a special screening for the upcoming movie Maybe I Do starring Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, and many other stars, the supermodel was all smiles as she posed for pictures on the red carpet.

At the event, Porizkova wore a v-neck black long-sleeve shirt with cool baggy leather pants (find a similar item HERE!). She also paired the look with matching black sneakers and glowy makeup with dark pink lips.

Paulina Porizkova attends a special screening of “Maybe I Do” on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Getty Images

A day after the big event, Porizkova posted a couple of pictures from the event on Instagram. “These days, when I go out, my joy is in meeting women,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which included a selfie with her and her friends. “When I was younger, it was all about the male glance which validated that I was desirable. Today, I only need the validation of desire from one partner, the one I desire. A compliment from a woman is what really makes my heart soar.”

Porizkova continued, “The support of the women around me has become my safe space. My girlfriends, old and new, are making my life rich with connections, understanding and love. I sometimes marvel at this new world. It’s the world of maturity, of generosity, of wisdom. Instead of competing with one another – as well-seasoned women we now get to support and hold one another.”

Porizkova then acknowledged all the women she reconnected with at the event, including the movie's very own Sarandon. "Who was hilarious in the movie," she added.

“I felt woefully underdressed, because I had no idea there was to be a red carpet,” she concluded.

Woefully underdressed? Not with that smile!

