The Royal Family Is Reportedly Still Siding With Kate Middleton Over Bridesmaid Dress Row With Meghan Markle

One of the biggest scandals to come out of Meghan Markle’s time in the palace is the disagreement she had with Kate Middleton over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. The dispute over who made who cry will be debated until the end of time, but Prince Harry did his best to clear up the situation by publishing the texts between the two women in his memoir, Spare, which paints the story in a different light.

However, the palace reportedly is only going to see it one way: Kate’s version of the story. A royal insider shared with Us Weekly that while the family “does not love” that the private conversation was published, they are sticking to the idea that the messages show “just part of the story.” The source noted that “it’s egregious of Harry to publish these abbreviated excerpts” because the palace believes that the full conversation “clearly show[s] that there are two sides” to what happened.

Meghan’s royal tailor, Ajay Mirpui, also chimed in to discuss what went down. Even though he didn’t witness any dissonance between Kate and Meghan, he stayed neutral on the outcome. He called the Givenchy dresses “ill-fitting’ because they were based on measurements provided by the parents to the designer. He didn’t believe they needed to be “remade,” as reportedly requested by Kate, however, Mirpui and his team worked “tooth and nail for four days” to make sure they were altered and fit perfectly.

He may have the best take on what needed to be done about the dresses because of his expertise, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that feelings were hurt in the process during a very stressful time. That’s why the source noted, “Harry feels strongly it’s important to get the true account of what happened out there.” Yet the royal family will only see one version of the events.

