King Charles III Is Reportedly Feeling No Pressure to Provide Prince Harry With an Apology After Memoir Revelations

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III Plus Icon
King Charles III Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
PRINCE OF WALES, BRITISH ROYALTY, FIANCEE RIDING CAR, SMILING, GESTURING,
Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, smiles with her husband, Prince Charles, during the reception where she was given the Freedom of the City of Cardiff, Wales, on Oct. 29, 1981. The couple had just finished a three-day official tour of Wales. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
** FILE ** Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, pose on the grounds of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement in this Feb. 24, 1981 photo. Ten years ago - Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris with her friend, Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997. (AP Photo) ** zu unserem KORR. **
AFTER A PRIVY COUNCIL MEETING, THE QUEEN POSED FOR PHOTOGRAPHS WITH THE PRINCE OF WALES AND HIS FINACEE, LADY DIANA SPENCER AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. (Press Association via AP Images)
35 Photos of Prince Charles & Princess Diana During Their 15-Year Marriage 35 Images

If Prince Harry thought his memoir, Spare, would help bridge the differences between him and his father, King Charles III, — well, it sounds like he may want to rethink that strategy. While some reports are alluding to a possible sit-down with the royal family and Harry and Meghan Markle before the coronation in May, one royal watcher is saying there is no way this will happen. 

“It’s wishful thinking,” an insider who is close to Charles told The Daily Beast. The real sticking point between father and son comes from the book itself. Harry wrote about his “secret” meeting with his dad and Prince William after Prince Philip’s funeral (so secret that it was in a graveyard) and trust between them isn’t apparently high on the list right now.

There are allegedly concerns that Harry will write a follow-up book to his highly successful memoir, so the royal family isn’t interested in giving him additional material at the moment. A second source told the outlet, “Silence is the only course open to them, and it has been effective so far, in that now, at last, at least over here, the story is subsiding.” Charles isn’t budging on an apology because he does not want to “fuel the argument” or make it look like Harry was right in sharing his dysfunctional family stories. 

That’s why Charles’ approach of doing nothing — no apology, no punishment with stripping royal titles — is the one that works in the short term. It’s hard to see what happens in the long term because the royal family will never see eye to eye with Harry and Meghan, which just leaves everyone in a very awkward stalemate.

