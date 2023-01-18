Whether or not the Kanye West wedding rumors are true, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is keeping her cool.

“Kanye did not tell Kim prior to getting married, so she does not know either way if this was legal but she is hearing that it was just a ceremony,” a source told Hollywood Life of the SKIMS founder. “She does not care either way and is not giving it any thought.”

The source reiterated Kardashian’s lack of interest in it all, continuing, “Kim does not care what he does with his romantic life, as long as he keeps up his duties as a father to their kids.” Kardashian and West share four children together: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3

According to the source, Kardashian and West’s rumored new wife Bianca Censori have known each for several years — and the Kardashian-West kids might be familiar with her as well: “The kids may have met her while she was working with Kanye, as she was at several work-related events that Kim was also at.”

Claims of The Kardashians star being unbothered come after she posted some steamy photos of herself on Instagram on Jan. 12. “It’s not always rainbows and butterflies…sometimes it’s rainbows and saunas 🌈 🔥,” the reality star wrote in the caption.

In the first photo, Kardashian is seen giving her iconic kissy face next to her friend Natalie while rocking a triangular black bikini. Then, in the second photo, we see Kardashian showing off her body, looking as confident as ever.

Related story Kim Kardashian Scooped Up a Piece of Royal History With Rare Diamond-Encrusted Necklace Linked to Princess Diana

From the inside sources to the sexy Instagram posts, it looks like Kardashian is really keeping herself out of the drama. After all, Kardashian filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 and though their divorce took a while to finalize, she seems to have fully closed that chapter of her life. May you continue as cool as a cucumber, Kim!

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity divorces that took years to get finalized.

