Pamela Anderson Finally Hinted What She Really Thought About Lily James’ Portrayal of Her in Pam & Tommy

For the past 28 years, people have been telling Pamela Anderson’s story for her, frequently reposting her lowest moments for all to look at. It’s been as if people were reopening wounds over and over again, and the thing that made Anderson want to tell her side of the story was the resurgence of the 1995 sex tape scandal hitting mainstream again in the Hulu show Pam & Tommy.

Many people have been wondering how Anderson really felt about actress Lily James playing her in the show, and Anderson finally hinted at how she felt about the situation. If you remember, James sent the Baywatch alum a handwritten letter ahead of the show coming out. And it turns out Anderson never read it.

“It was already hurtful enough the first time,” Anderson said to New York Times about reliving the trauma back in 1995. “It’s like one of those things where you’re going, ‘Really?’ People are still capitalizing off that thing?”

For those that don’t know, Pam & Tommy was a highly-controversial limited series on Hulu based on the 1995 incident where Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape was leaked all over the internet (and the fallout that came from it all.)

However, Anderson is letting everyone know she’s not a victim. A few weeks ago, she announced that she would be telling her own story in a Netflix documentary that’s set to premiere at the end of the month. She wrote in a clip for the documentary, saying, “Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you — Not a victim, but a survivor & Alive to tell the real story.”

But that’s not all: she’s also releasing a memoir on Jan 31, 2023, called Love, Pamela. Her memoir is a long-awaited glimpse into who she really is, with storytelling told in narrative and poetry. She’ll be showing people who she really is behind the camera: the mother, the lover, and the fighter.

