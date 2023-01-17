Helena Christensen Shows Off Her Supermodel Skills as She Poses in This Blue & Green Cutout Lingerie Set

No matter the location, or the assignment, Helena Christensen knows how to show off her modeling skills.

On Jan 13, Christensen shared a couple of photos of herself from an at-home photoshoot to her Instagram story, sending fans wild. See the photos below:

In the first photo, we see Christensen sprawled out on the floor, posing with her toned legs up on a couch arm. She has her shaggy bob down as she shows off her physique in a cutout blue top and green bottom lingerie ensemble. Then in the next photo, we see Christensen lying on her side, looking off into the distance and striking another supermodel pose.

Along with looking like a goddess with her long legs, she also is a dewy Queen — something she adores about herself. She recently told VOGUE UK about her skincare routine and glowing skin, saying, “I don’t stop at morning and evening routines. Throughout the day, if I’m out, I carry around small bottles of an oil and I use it on my fingers and face. I also spray hydrating mists onto my skin. That is what my skin needs throughout the day. I don’t mind shiny, dewy skin.”

Now, it’s no secret that Christensen is a huge body positivity advocate, known for embracing every curve. “Curves should be shown off when you feel like it,” she shared with Harper’s Bazaar. She added, “I prefer my clothes with a little edgy twist. I love geometric lines and dark romantic objects too.”

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of supermodel Helena Christensen:

