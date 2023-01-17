Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Suzanne Somers Reveals the Secret to Her ‘Romantic Bliss’ With Husband Alan Hamel at 76

Kristyn Burtt
Alan Hamel and Suzanne Somers attend 2018 Carousel Of Hope Ball - VVIP Reception at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Plus Icon
Alan Hamel, Suzanne Somers Presley Ann/Getty Images.
Suzanne Somers has been married to her husband Alan Hamel for 55 years, so she knows what it takes to keep a union strong. The Three’s Company star gave some insider secrets about her marriage and how they keep things hot between the sheets. 

In a new interview with First For Women, via the Daily Mail, Somers dished that they “compliment and spoil one another” every opportunity they get. The 76-year-old actress gives Hamel what he “needs” and he loves to bring her “really good” coffee in bed to start her day. “It’s about honoring and respecting one another and giving your partner what they need. He starts off my day in a romantic bliss, and we just try to keep it going,” she explained. 

That means the dynamic duo loves to keep their sex life on the hotter side as well. Somers revealed in 2020 on Heather Dubrow’s World podcast that they have sex multiple times a day — by the way, Hamel is 86 years old. That impressive feat is a key to their lasting bond. “At this stage of life, most people think that’s over the hill. What time is it, noon? I had sex with him three times so far today,” she gushed. It’s a lot of TMI, but Somers has no problem talking about how much she loves her husband.

Good sex is probably also the key to Somers and Hamel feeling strong and healthy in this season of life. “Aging is amazing,” she told Park magazine last year. ‘Aging is something you should aspire to and look forward to and want.” Somers is making her 70s-decade sound very, very sexy.  

