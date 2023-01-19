Jennifer Lopez Gave Rare Insight Into Her Wedding Planning Process With Ben Affleck

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married last August, fans could barely believe the event even happened. After all, their Hollywood romance was almost 20 years in the making before they officially tied the knot. Most recently, Lopez looked back at her wedding planning with Affleck and how their big day felt as special as their connection.

“It’s a collaboration,” she said during a press conference for her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. “He has an amazing eye, incredible taste.” Lopez explained that Affleck’s keen taste is “why we ran off to Vegas and got married there first.” She explained, “It took all the pressure off of the big family wedding we were having.”

As for the Vegas elopement, Affleck did that all by himself. “He planned the whole Vegas thing and the big party one we did together,” she recalled.

For Josh Duhamel, Lopez’s Shotgun Wedding costar who also got married in 2022 to model Audra Mai, things went a little differently. “Listen, the wedding was in much better hands with Audra conducting everything,” he said, adding that their September wedding was “beautiful.”

“It was almost like a surprise wedding in a way because I had no idea what half the stuff was gonna be when I got there like, ‘Oh look at this!'” he recalled. “I was working, she loved it, she did a great job, it was fantastic.”

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding. (Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate). Ana Carballosa/Lionsgate

After hearing Lopez’s story though, Duhamel started feeling guilty for not taking a bigger part in planning his big day. “Are you trying to make me feel bad about myself?” he joked to Lopez. “No, no, I’m just saying it was different,” Lopez replied. “Planning a wedding is a lot as you can see from this movie.” Related story Jennifer Lopez Dazzled in This Sheer Sequined Gown at the Shotgun Wedding Premiere

In Shotgun Wedding, which premieres on Jan 27, Lopez and Duhamel play Darcy and Tom, a couple who are about to have their ultimate destination wedding but start getting cold feet. As if their disagreements weren’t big enough, their wedding then gets invaded by a band of pirates who hold the guests hostage.

Lopez and Duhamel star in the movie alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, Sonia Braga, D’Arcy Carden, Steve Coulter, and many others.

Though the Shotgun Wedding provides endless entertainment for the viewers, we’re glad both Lopez and Duhamel’s weddings didn’t meet the same fate!

Before you go, click here to see a complete timeline of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship.

