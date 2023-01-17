Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Latest Photo Might Be Sending a Subtle Message to Prince Harry About Their Royal Power

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The royal family continues to ignore the allegations launched at them by Prince Harry in his memoir, Spare, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t sending the public subtle messages along the way. From their clothing to their Instagram page, Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to be reassuring their fans that they’ve still got the upper hand.

Royal watchers have already seen the sudden coordinated outfits at the Princess of Wales’ carol service in December and the couple’s visit to Liverpool last week — it’s one way for them to counteract Megan Markle’s claims about certain colors being off-limits while also showing a united front. Now, a snapshot from their Royal Liverpool University Hospital visit is raising a few eyebrows with the possible message the duo wants to send to everyone.

The last photo in the carousel shows a throng of hospital workers with their smartphones clamoring for a picture of the Prince and Princess of Wales. People are seen smiling and raising their hand high to get that perfect shot of the royal couple. It’s one way for them to slyly show that despite the headlines generated by Harry’s book, they are as popular as ever.

One day, William and Kate will be king and queen, but they can start establishing their power now through images and their wardrobe. It’s a way to demonstrate how they plan to rule when it’s their turn to be on the throne — and how they aren’t letting a family feud affect them in the public eye.

