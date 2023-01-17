Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Donald Trump Shared a Highly On-Brand & Ominous Response When Asked About Ron DeSantis Running Against Him in 2024

Kristyn Burtt
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices in the state at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican Senate Candidate JD Vance and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) spoke to supporters along with former President Trump. Plus Icon
Donald Trump Jeff Swensen/Getty Images.
Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump at Zang Toi 1999 Fall Collection, February 18, 1999
The Trump family: Donald, Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr at the press conference to announce the launch of the SOHO Hotel Condominium New York, September 19, 2007. Photo by: Diane Cohen/Everett Collection (PECA001 HC122)
Vice President George H.W. Bush, businessman Donald Trump arrive for a campaign fundraiser at the Plaza Hotel on April 12, 1998.
See Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, & More of the Trump Family in This Photo Album 21 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign is off to a sluggish start, but that doesn’t mean he’s going go easy on his likely competitor for the Republican nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. In fact, it sounds like the former president has already fired a warning shot at his probable foe — and it’s going to get ugly.

On Monday, Donald Trump appeared on The Water Cooler podcast where he discussed the idea of DeSantis seeking the GOP nomination. “So now I hear he might want to run against me. So we’ll handle that the way I handle things,” he said. That honestly sounds like Americans are in for another ugly, trash-talking campaign — and it’s something many voters would rather avoid, but Donald Trump is going to lean in all the way.

The 45th president is also taking credit for DeSantis’ Florida win in 2018 with the humblebrag, “I got him elected, pure and simple.” We would love to hear the governor’s response to Donald Trump’s claims, but so far, he’s been silent. DeSantis has not launched an official campaign for president, but his wife, Casey DeSantis, is already dressing the first lady part and he has a book coming out on Feb. 28, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, so it sure feels like it’s happening.

The Courage to Be Free $28 on Amazon.com

Donald Trump has been criticized lately for having “no political skills left” by members of the Republican Party, who are seeking new leadership after his tumultuous administration and disappointing midterm election results. While former Vice President Mike Pence might throw his hat in the ring, it looks like DeSantis is the heir apparent right now — and Donald Trump is gearing up for a nasty fight.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad