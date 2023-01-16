Helena Christensen Playfully Lounges in a Set of Steamy Lingerie Snapshots That Have Her Fans Going Wild

Helena Christensen’s modeling career isn’t slowing down one bit. At 54 years old, she’s as much in demand as she was when she first hit the fashion scene, and her latest lingerie snapshots prove it — they are playful and steamy all at once!

Wearing a nude bra and panty set, Christensen flirted with the camera as her soft curls framed her face. (See the photos HERE.) Each click through the Instagram carousel showed a different shot that got hotter and hotter with each pose from the supermodel. A black lingerie set with cutouts highlighted her toned abs and a sweet floral bodysuit flaunted her long legs — Christensen gave her best angles and curves. (Don’t miss the cheeky shot!)

Helena Christensen is ready for her Ariel moment. 🧜 https://t.co/3Xh7vX9eYB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 9, 2023

Christensen loves “having a healthy approach to life” because it is what keeps her “strong and fit” in this season of life. That means a good night’s rest, which she told Harper’s Bazaar U.K. her “number one priority.” She noted, “It just changes your entire day – when you haven’t had enough sleep and also when you have.” She also added pole dancing to her fitness routine because “it is the hardest physical activity” she’s ever done, calling it a “virtual ballet.”

And when in doubt, Christensen believes it is best to laugh it out. “You certainly need a good sense of humor to deal with what is going on in the world right now,” she advised. We certainly agree with that sentiment and if it keeps us feeling fabulous like the fashion icon, then it’s great advice to listen to.

