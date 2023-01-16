Prince Harry Explained Why He Omitted Certain Stories About Prince William & King Charles III From His Memoir

Over the course of the last few weeks, plenty of revelations have come to light regarding Prince Harry’s relationship with members of the royal family thanks to his and wife Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan and the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare. It’s the latter that’s generated a lot of interest lately, and it doesn’t even paint the full picture. Prince Harry recently revealed that he chose not to include certain stories about his brother Prince William and father King Charles III for a very personal reason.

In a recent profile with The Telegraph, Harry opened up about the process of writing Spare. The Duke of Sussex revealed the book was nearly 800 pages initially. But there were specific stories he chose not to include in the final copy. “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” Harry shared in his profile.

Prince William was recently asked about Prince Harry's memoir and his lack of response is all the answer you need. https://t.co/V2kSmUCApS — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 13, 2023

Why did Harry omit those stories? Well, the reason is honestly quite understandable. “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.” The rift between Prince Harry, his father, and older brother hasn’t shown any signs of getting better in recent years, and the claims the Duke of Sussex makes in his memoir may have added to the ongoing tension.

By making the decision not to include all of those stories about the Prince of Wales and new monarch, though, Harry may have left some room open for reconciliation — or, at least, the hope of some peace-making conversations. There’s a lot of speculation surrounding where the royal family goes from here and how they’ll move forward. After all, this is only the beginning of a new chapter for the House of Windsor.

