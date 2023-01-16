Elizabeth Hurley Enjoyed a Glamorous ‘Country Weekend’ in a Daring Black Slip That Flaunted Her Gorgeous Curves

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We might have spent our weekend in sweats, but that’s certainly not how Elizabeth Hurley dressed for her vacation in the country. The 57-year-old actress decided to amp up glam with a seriously sexy look.

Hurley wore a black silk slip that artfully hugged her fit physique and showed off her curvy assets. (See the photos HERE. )She added a pop of color with a hot-pink shag jacket that teased the daring look underneath. The Royals star added a smoky eye and a light pink lip color to complement the look, along with a delicate diamond necklace and pendant earrings to top it off. She looks absolutely fabulous! Hurley kept her caption simple, writing, “Country weekend.”

If anyone knows Hurley well, her favorite place to be is at her country home “in very scruffy gardening clothes.” She told SheKnows late last year that “being forced to stay home” during the lockdown phase of the pandemic was a blessing in disguise for her. “It was the first time in 30 years that I’d been allowed to stay at home in the country without stressing that I was missing work, that I should have been out there fighting for this and fighting for that,” she said. “And just being told, ‘Well, you can’t, you have to stay home.’ It took away a huge level of pressure.”

So whenever her Instagram followers get a glimpse of Hurley relaxing at her country home, they now know that she’s in her happy place. It’s a peaceful spot where she can just be herself with just a touch of glam.

