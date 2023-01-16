Michelle Williams & Busy Philipps Were Total BFF Goals on the Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

Awards season is the perfect time for couple debuts on the red carpet. But if you ask us, we’re way more interested in the celebs who opt to bring someone other than their significant other to a major industry event. Enter Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps — our favorite famous BFFs. The duo hit the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards last night, and the photos prove that these two are total friendship goals.

Williams and Philipps, whose friendship goes all the way back to their Dawson’s Creek days, looked so glam and so sweet while posing on the red carpet. The two women lovingly wrapped their arms around each other and smiled for flashing cameras. Philipps was on hand to support her longtime friend’s nomination for Best Actress for her work in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles [Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic].

Of course, this isn’t the first time Philipps and Williams have hit an awards show together. The two friends consistently support one another at industry events and celebrate one another on social media. Honestly, we’re still thinking about that tender, adoring glance Philipps gave Williams at the 89th Academy Awards when Williams was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Manchester by the Sea.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles [Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic].

There’s no doubt about it: Williams and Philipps are an absolutely iconic duo and really make the case for bringing your best friend as your plus one to any event. We love seeing these two hit the red carpet and can only imagine how much fun they have together. Here’s to more memorable BFF moments from these two in the years to come.

Before you go, click here to see every look Michelle Williams wore to the Golden Globes over the years below:

