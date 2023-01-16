Amanda Seyfried Almost Had a Free-the-Nipple Moment in Her Gold Dior Dress at Critics Choice Awards

We know that freeing the nipple is having quite a moment, but that wasn’t the look Amanda Seyfried was going for at Sunday night’s Critics Choice Awards. Her exquisite Dior gown had other ideas as the dress almost had a complete meltdown on the red carpet and during the live show.

The Dropout star shared the news that her stunning gold archival ensemble was “ripping and actually breaking” during an interview with Access Hollywood. Almost on cue, her sleeve fell off her shoulder as she quipped, “I’m just going to take off my dress. Honestly, it’s old, it’s beautiful!” What’s crazy about this story is that it’s not really an “old” dress, it’s from the designer’s “spring-summer 2020 collection,” per People, who noted that the “twisted, fringed gold lamé chiffon” fabric was very delicate.

Amanda Seyfried (C) accepts the Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for “The Dropout” onstage from Miles Teller (L) and Anya Taylor-Joy (R) onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association.

It got to the point that when Seyfried took to the stage after winning best actress for playing Elizabeth Holmes on the Hulu show, she held her hand over the back of the dress — it was only a matter of time before the chiffon just split in half. When The Dropout won for best limited series, the 37-year-old actress made a smart move by donning a black tuxedo jacket and taking her updo down so her wavy hair now cascaded over her shoulders. It just wasn’t her night when it comes to fashion, no matter how gorgeous the dress was.

Liz Hannah, Victoria Thompson, Jordana Mollick, Michael Showalter, Elizabeth Meriwether, Rebecca Jarvis, and Amanda Seyfried accept the Best Limited Series award for “The Dropout” onstage during the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association.

Wardrobe malfunctions are known to happen — especially with formalwear, but we bet Seyfried’s stylist Elizabeth Stewart is going to make sure her dress is picture-perfect for the SAG Awards in February. Seyfried wasn’t looking to free the nipple before accepting her award.

