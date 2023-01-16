Prince Harry Still Feels a Sense of ‘Responsibility’ for Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Kids for This Reason

Among the messages in Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, the royal is abundantly clear how concerned he is that history will repeat itself. The Duke of Sussex revealed in his book and a series of interviews how difficult his experience in the royal family has been, dating all the way back to a very young age. And in a new interview, Harry shared how worried he is that the struggles he endured as the “spare” will fall onto his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s children.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Prince Harry opened up about the sense of responsibility he still feels for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s three young children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. “As I know full well, within my family, if it’s not us,” Harry said, referencing himself, “it’s going to be someone else.” Indeed, Harry doesn’t want to see his young niece or nephews struggle in the spotlight.

“And though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me,” he said. Much like Harry and William, the Wales children are growing up before the eyes of the world, and with that comes all different sorts of struggles.

George, Charlotte, and Louis are already starting to make a number of public appearances with their parents. It’s likely they’ll only continue to attend more royal engagements as they get older, too. Time will only tell what the future holds for the three Wales kids. For now, we simply hope they have all the love and support they need to navigate the uniqueness of royal life.

