Kerry Washington Looks Like a Glittering Goddess in These Pre-Critics Choice Awards Snapshots

We are well into awards season, so you know what that means — red carpet looks galore. The Golden Globes absolutely floored us with some of the best looks we’ve seen in quite some time. But last night’s Critics Choice Awards took it to a whole new level. Among some of our favorite fashion moments, Kerry Washington proved she seriously owns any red carpet event she attends, dazzling us in a glittering strapless gown.

Prior to the CCAs, Washington took to Instagram and shared a series of stunning snapshots featuring her glam look for the night. The Scandal star wore an Armani gown that made her sparkle from head to toe. She also accessorized the look with jewels courtesy of Bulgari. The gown featured a floral pattern in hues of pink, blue, and silver. Honestly, looking at Washington in this dress was like staring at a work of art.

“It’s giving sparkle,” Washington captioned the series of four snapshots. Perfect caption, perfect dress, and perfect person to rock the whole look — and we weren’t the only ones who thought so. Throughout the comment section of Washington’s post, the actress received a slew of compliments from famous friends and fans alike.

Time and again, Kerry Washington has completely slayed the red carpet. She’s never averse to trying daring new styles or silhouettes. And regardless of what she’s rocking on any given red carpet, there’s one accessory we love seeing this woman wear — her confidence. Now that awards season is well underway, we cannot wait to see what she fashions next.

