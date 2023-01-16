Prince Harry’s Relationship With the Royal Family Is Reportedly Still ‘Fixable’ Despite Ongoing Tension

Since the debut of his memoir Spare and the subsequent interviews that have followed, Prince Harry’s relationships with members of the royal family seems more strained than ever before. Despite the apparent growing distance between the Duke of Sussex and his family members across the pond, there’s still reason to hope those bonds will mend in the near future. Before King Charles III’s coronation this spring, some sources suggest the royal family and Prince Harry will reach some semblance of peace.

According to new reports from The Sun and Sunday Times, “peace talks” between the Duke of Sussex and prominent members of the royal family “could take place in the coming months, with Harry flying over from the U.S. to meet King Charles and Prince William.” There’s also still reason to believe “the relationships are ‘fixable,'” according to one source, who added it’s “going to take flexibility on all sides” to restore the bonds between these family members.

Will King Charles III and Prince Harry ever see eye to eye on how the palace operates? https://t.co/OP9En9DGRz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 12, 2023

Indeed, the rift between Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle and the House of Windsor seems more cavernous than ever before. Between Spare and Meghan and Harry’s Netflix documentary series, we’re still left to wonder whether or not Harry and members of his family will ever see eye-to-eye again. Time could heal some wounds, but perhaps these scars run too deep.

Harry has received both support and criticism after the publication of his memoir. With the royal family firmly ushering in a new era under the reign of King Charles III, maybe a new approach might be taken to rehabilitate these family ties. Now that King Charles III’s coronation is mere months away, we’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead in the next chapter of the royal family’s saga.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

