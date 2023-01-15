Scout Willis Channels 1920s Glamour as She Teases Fans With a Leggy & Confident Photoshoot

Demi Moore’s daughter Scout Willis is starting the year by enchanting everyone with her confidence, free spirit, and unbelievably cool wardrobe. On Jan 14, Willis shared a series of photos from her sensational night out with the caption, “An auspicious era.”

In the first photo, we see the “Little Wolf” singer hiking up her cream, silk Musier Paris dress to show off her toned legs and black tights. We then see her dancing the night away on a light-up dance floor, followed by a snapshot of her back in front of the club, showing off her leg and more of her killer 1920s-esque ensemble.

Next, we see her bending over, giving fans a cheeky shot of her booty, followed by a video of her dancing with her buddies. We get one more cheeky shot before we get to photos of her dancing in the lingerie dress at the front of the club, looking like an ethereal dancing fairy. (Yes, we’re obsessed and want to recreate these glamorous pictures for ourselves!)

We then end the post with a screenshot of a tweet from a user named @mountbellyache saying, “imposter syndrome is out, delusions of grandeur are in.”

From 2000s-esuqe looks to 1920s ensembles, Willis is always changing up her aesthetic and wardrobe, showing the world she can look and feel confident in just about anything.

The singer and performer talked in a recent interview with UPROXX about how her favorite outfits change over time, especially when performing. When asked, “What is the best outfit for performing and why?” Willis said it changed; she just focuses on feeling wherever makes her feel the most power and confidence at that moment. She said, “This entirely depends on the weather and what mood I am in! I’ve performed in jeans and a tattered Hawaiian shirt, and I’ve performed in spangled boots and a mini dress and felt equally wonderful! For me, it’s whatever connects me to my power, confidence, sensuality, and embodiment in that moment! As I am typing this though, I’m also struck by the idea that a fleecy animal onesie would be pretty primo.”

