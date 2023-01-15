Shay Mitchell Puts on a Leggy Display As She Rocks a Ruffled Minidress That Embraces the Barbiecore Trend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell is the latest star to try her hand at the Barbiecore trend, and from the looks of this new post, she’s clearly ready to be the Queen of the trend.

On Jan 11, the BEIS founder shared a series of showstopping snapshots of her embracing her inner Barbie, posting it with the caption, “On Wednesday’s we wear 🎀.”

In the photos, we see the Pretty Little Liars star in a full Blumarine ensemble that shows she’s coming for the Barbiecore crown. Now, in the first photo, we see her long legs stealing the show as she rocks a pink, ruffled mini-dress, along with pink satin heels, pink sunnies, a black bag, and a high ponytail.

Then we see her looking sassy and flirty with the sunset behind her, showing off her killer, toned body, and pink look. We then end the sensational photo series with a photo of her posing for the camera, looking down with her hand outstretched.

It seems like everyone is trying their hand at the Barbiecore trend this year ahead of the movie this summer. From the Golden Globes red carpet to gorgeous Barbie-Esque lingerie shoots, this is the year of the Barbie, and Mitchell is ready to out-pink everyone!

It’s clear when you glance at Mitchell’s Instagram that she’s a confident superstar, and in a previous interview with People, she talked about the key to her iconic confidence. She said, “I think as I got older I sort of look back and if I could tell myself, my younger self, or anybody younger than me or older or whatever, I think it would be just really to embrace what you’re born with.” Related story Pink's Daughter Willow Nailed Her First Public Performance, Proving That She Got It From Her Mama

She added, “I think celebrating your uniqueness is something that we sometimes forget to do. We always look at somebody else and we’re like, ‘Oh, I wish I had her dot dot dot.’ I think instead of looking inwards and trying to make yourself a better person and appreciating what you were born with.”

