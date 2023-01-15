Carmen Electra Shows Off Her Acrobatic Skills in a Brown Lingerie Set That Leaves Little to the Imagination

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re only a little over two weeks into 2023, and Carmen Electra is expertly turning up the heat in her latest photoshoot.

On Jan 14, the Baywatch alum shared a steamy snapshot of herself sprawled out on a rock with the caption, “will u lay with me 🤎 #linkinbio.” (See the photo here!)

In the photo, Electra is showing off her acrobatic skills as she rocks a sheer brown top and thong set, letting everyone marvel at her sunkissed, glowing skin and long, toned legs. Truly, she looks sensational in this newest photoshoot and lucky for fans, it wasn’t the only one she posted on social media!

The day prior, she uploaded another photo from the jungle-themed photoshoot with the caption, “happy Friday the 13th 🤎 #linkinbio #tgif #fridaythe13th #friday.” (See that photo here!) And in this one, she ditched the top for a sparkling brown bikini top to match the bottoms. Her hair is flowing as she shows off her toned physique for everyone to see (and have their jaws drop at!)

Then on the morning of Jan 15, she uploaded one more photo from the photoshoot, this time with the simple caption saying: “🤎🧡 #linkinbio.” (Check out that photo here!) And in this final showstopping photo, we see her back in the same sheer ensemble as she poses in a way that lets everyone stare at her long legs, and iconic smolder.

So as many of you know, Electra joined OnlyFans in May 2022, quickly making her in the top .01 percent of earners on the subscription-based site (and convincing her former co-star Donna D’Errico to join with her!) In a recent interview with Vulkan, she said how she’ll be focusing on her lucrative OnlyFans side hustle this year. “I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting,” she said. “I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project. To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

And in another previous interview with OutKick, she talked about how much OnlyFans has improved her life, saying, “OnlyFans fits in perfectly because I am the creative director of my own shoots, on my own time. There’s nothing out there that I haven’t approved. And I love connecting with my fans.”

