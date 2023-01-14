Lana Del Rey Confidently Freed the Nipple in This Enchanting & Sensational Album Cover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready, because Lana Del Rey just made the internet break with a sensational photo of herself freeing the nipple for her upcoming album!

While Del Rey doesn’t have public social media anymore, she uploaded some incredible photos to her private Instagram, which outlets immediately got a hold of. And these photos aren’t just any photos, they’re photos of her upcoming album cover (and they’re as gorgeous as you’d expect!) The pop culture account @PopBase acquired the photos, posting them with the caption, “Lana Del Rey for her upcoming album ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd?’”

In the cover art for her upcoming ninth studio album, we see Del Rey freeing the nipple as she exposes her right breast for the camera. She’s rocking a white jacket, with matching pants, and a black bow in her iconic 1960s mod hair as she poses for her album (which is set to be out on March 24. So mark your calendars!)

Now, Del Rey is no stranger to dabbling in the risque parts of music and art, but this NSFW image may be her most sensational yet! Del Rey has struggled with her body image in the past, with a lot of people horribly mocking her for her healthy weight gain. So this image is a big “I know I’m fabulous” to those haters, because let’s face it, she looks incredible.

In a previous interview with the Daily Mirror, per NDTV, Del Rey talked about how she finds confidence in everyday things that bring her joy. “I think for me, what makes me confident changes every day. But generally, I would say confidence for me just comes from being really happy. And that could be anything down to my environment or being lucky enough to have my muse with me or (hearing) an amazing melody for the first time,” she said.

