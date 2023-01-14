Elle Macpherson Puts Her Long Legs & Sunkissed Skin on Full Display in a Figure-Hugging White Swimsuit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Elle Macpherson is a wellness Queen, but this new photo of her posing for her wellness brand proves she’s also a sunkissed Queen.

On Jan 13, Macpherson shared a showstopping photo to promote her wellness brand with the caption, “By committing to a simple routine, you will feel grounded, strong and vital, allowing your year to continue in the same empowering way it starts ✨⁠ ⁠ From January 16, join me and the @welleco team to reclaim your routine and welcome in wellness with our transformative 30 Days Welle reset. ⁠

She added, “With routine, comes results. Sign up via the link in my bio 💚⁠ ⁠ #WelleCo #30DaysWelle 📷 @adamkenworthy.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the photo, we see Macpherson putting her long, long legs on display as she rocks a figure-hugging white one-piece swimsuit (with a fashionable cape attached) as she sips from her WelleCo Hydrator Bottle. Along with that, her golden hair flows in the wind as she shows off her toned physique for all to marvel at.

So for those that don’t know, along with being a supermodel and super mama, Macpherson co-founded the wellness brand WelleCo back in 2014, which has become an instant favorite for fans and stars alike (including Kate Moss!) She frequently updates fans on the must-see and must-have products and activities surfacing from the bestselling brand.

Along with being all about wellness, Macpherson is all about feeling and looking gown. In a previous interview for her site, she talked about how her beauty routine is more so about protecting her energy. She said, “It’s really about what resonates with you personally. For me, I try as wider variety as possible in the knowledge that aim is to approach beauty and wellness primarily on an energy basis — if it has a healing effect on the energy level then it’s definitely worth sampling to see if it resonates.”