Former Republican Congressman Paul Ryan Isn’t Afraid to Call Donald Trump a ‘Proven Loser’

If Mitch McConnell’s brutal opinion of Donald Trump wasn’t enough, former Republican congressman Paul Ryan has entered the chat. He had some cutting (and we mean cutting) words about the former president.

Speaking with CNN‘s Jake Tapper, Ryan spoke about how the GOP needs to unify away from Donald Trump and support another candidate for 2024 because he’s “a proven loser.” Ouch! Ryan didn’t hold back, sharing, “Couple things: He’s fading fast. He’s a proven loser. He cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House in ’20, he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that, and I think we’re moving past Trump. I really think that’s the case.”

Ryan also put a nail in Donald Trump’s campaign coffin by adding, “I can’t imagine him getting the nomination, frankly.” His sentiment echoes what many Republicans have been saying about the former president being a liability at this stage of the game. The GOP needs to usher out MAGA beliefs and refocus their efforts on being “the party of fiscal responsibility and limited government.” Ryan continued, “That to me is the good thing that I see in all this weird stuff.”

The former congressman, who considers himself a Ronald Reagan Republican, often pushed back against Donald Trump while he was Speaker of the House — but not hard enough. He admitted defeat in 2019 to Politico, “Trumpism is a moment, a populist moment we’re in, that’s going to be here after Trump is gone. And that’s something that we’re going to have to learn how to deal with.” However, the tide seems to be turning faster than anyone imagined, and the Republican Party is hoping to usher in a more united future by just refusing to give into Donald Trump’s demands.

