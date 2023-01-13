Tallulah Willis Shares Rare Candid Snaps With Dad Bruce Willis & They Look So Sweetly Joyful Together

Bruce Willis is getting all the affection and we just love to see it. On Jan 12, his daughter Tallulah Willis, 28, posted a series of pictures including the two of them goofing around and having fun.

In the first couple of pictures of the Instagram gallery, Bruce and Tallulah are seen hugging and posing for the shot. In the first pic, Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Bruce and ex-wife Demi Moore, is seen laughing at her dad’s pose while in the second the two embrace the silliness, join hands and pose for the portrait-worthy photo.

In the pictures, Bruce is seen wearing fitted gray sweatpants, navy sneakers, and a basic white t-shirt. Tallulah also kept it casual with wide-leg gray pants, a white t-shirt, a rose-patterned over-shirt and white socks. Just a casual family day!

“High drama club ~~ life skills ~~ fingers crossed I eat a veggie this week LMAO 🤪,” she wrote in the caption.

In the other shots in the gallery, Tallulah poses for selfies while rocking a floral look, captures a couple breakfasts (one which looks like a bagel with cream cheese and another a coffee with an “Alcoholics Anonymous” book to the side), and proudly shows off her adorable dog. Also in the gallery is a random picture of Winona Ryder which we’re assuming is Tallulah current pixie cut inspiration.

As a reminder, the “Die Hard” star was diagnosed with aphasia in March of 2022, but has since received an outpouring of support from fans and family. In addition to Tallulah, Bruce also shares daughters Scout and Rumer with Moore and youngest daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with wife Emma Heming Willis. Related story Christie Brinkley Looks Beyond Radiant in Curve-Hugging Bright Red Swimsuit: ‘68 and Feeling Grateful’

Most recently, Emma posted a sweet video of her and Bruce right in the beginning of their romance. “It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head [over] heels in love with him 🤍 #loveofmylife,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram. We just love this blended family!

Before you go, click here to see more celebrities from famous families.

