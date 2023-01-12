Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jenna Bush Hager Reveals That Grandmother Barbara’s ‘Chubby’ Comment as a Teen Stopped Her From Wearing a Bikini for Years

Kristyn Burtt
enna Bush and Barbara Bush (L), the twin daughters of President George W. Bush, stand near their grandmother former first lady Barbara Bush after appearing at a "W Stands For Women" rally in support of their father in New York City, August 30, 2004 Plus Icon
Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, former First Lady Barbara Bush David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images.
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Being Body-Shamed by Grandmother Barbara
25 Family Photos of George W. Bush With Wife Laura, Daughters Barbara & Jenna, and More 25 Images

Jenna Bush Hager is revealing a story about her grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, that stuck with her for decades. She’s turned the narrative around, but the body-shaming incident did years of damage. 

Hager shared the personal moment with Today co-host Hoda Kotb as they were discussing their own “complicated relationships with their body.” She launched into a story about wearing a yellow bikini as a teen and her grandmother making a comment with her “biting personality,” saying, “Oh Jenna, looking chubby.” Hager recalled how that made her feel, “I remember feeling like I wanted to hide in it.” It was a gut punch to her at the time.

Bush eventually apologized to her granddaughter, but it was years later. She explained to Hager that “her mother said those types of things to her” who “always thought of her sister as the really beautiful one and would say it” — and she had passed that generational trauma onto her granddaughter. Bush admitted later in her life that when she said those things to Hager, she was really “talking to [herself].”

That profound moment helped Hager heal from the cruel comment, but she still didn’t “wear a bikini for years.” It took “having three kids, three C-sections” for Hager to muster up the confidence and finally get back into a two-piece swimsuit. She’s now feeling good about herself, and Hager is hoping to pass along that same strong sense of self to all three of her children.

Before you go, click here for more celebrities who’ve spoken out about being body-shamed.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad