Jennifer Lopez Freed the Nipple In Stunning Barbie-Pink Dress That Hugs Her Gorgeous Curves

Jennifer Lopez is thinking pink for her press tour for her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding. The 53-year-old superstar looked stunning in the curve-hugging dress that also jumped on the latest fashion trend in Hollywood: freeing the nipple.

After the pandemic, no one wants to be bothered wearing an uncomfortable bra, so nipples are being set free and getting the attention they deserve — just like in Lopez’s latest Instagram snapshots. (See the photos HERE.) The Barbie-pink dress, by designer Magda Butrym, had three roses at the neckline gave such an elegant touch as the fabric draped down her toned body. Lopez even offered up a Mean Girls reference in her caption, “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” she wrote.

It’s well-known that J.Lo takes great care of her body from not indulging in alcohol very often to taking great care of her skin, but as she gets older there’s something she would love to change about the conversation on aging. “I believe you can look and feel amazing and sexy at any age,” she told People. “I really dislike the phrase, ‘You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50.’ How about you just ‘you look good?'”

That’s something her husband, Ben Affleck, appreciates about her — he loves Lopez in her natural state. “He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin,” she confided. It makes her “feel really confident and beautiful” and it’s probably why that J.Lo glow is shining brighter than ever these days.

