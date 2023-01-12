Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jennifer Lopez Freed the Nipple In Stunning Barbie-Pink Dress That Hugs Her Gorgeous Curves

Kristyn Burtt
Jennifer Lopez attends the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. Plus Icon
Jennifer Lopez Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
Jennifer Lopez performs at the 37th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
Jennifer Lopez poses backstage at the 39th Annual American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennifer Lopez performs on stage at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez performs on stage at the American Music Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)
15 Times Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Style Stole the Show at the AMAs Since 2009 15 Images

Jennifer Lopez is thinking pink for her press tour for her upcoming film, Shotgun Wedding. The 53-year-old superstar looked stunning in the curve-hugging dress that also jumped on the latest fashion trend in Hollywood: freeing the nipple.

After the pandemic, no one wants to be bothered wearing an uncomfortable bra, so nipples are being set free and getting the attention they deserve — just like in Lopez’s latest Instagram snapshots. (See the photos HERE.) The Barbie-pink dress, by designer Magda Butrym, had three roses at the neckline gave such an elegant touch as the fabric draped down her toned body. Lopez even offered up a Mean Girls reference in her caption, “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” she wrote.

It’s well-known that J.Lo takes great care of her body from not indulging in alcohol very often to taking great care of her skin, but as she gets older there’s something she would love to change about the conversation on aging. “I believe you can look and feel amazing and sexy at any age,” she told People. “I really dislike the phrase, ‘You look good for 40, or you look good for 30, you look good for 50.’ How about you just ‘you look good?'”

That’s something her husband, Ben Affleck, appreciates about her — he loves Lopez in her natural state. “He is like, ‘I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin,” she confided. It makes her “feel really confident and beautiful” and it’s probably why that J.Lo glow is shining brighter than ever these days.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who proudly freed the nipple.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad