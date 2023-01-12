King Charles III Is Reportedly ‘Distraught’ After Prince Harry’s Book Reveals ‘Embarrassing and Damaging Assertions’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, has officially arrived and made a huge impact on the publishing scene with over 1.4 million books sold in just one day. That record-breaking moment doesn’t change the fact that the royal family is still feuding, and King Charles III is reacting behind the scenes.

Charles reported emotions are all over the place as he processes the fact that his youngest son revealed how the palace operates, something they’ve tried to keep secret for decades. A source told Us Weekly that the King is “distraught,” and “angry and outraged” over the headlines over the last few months. “Harry’s aired so many embarrassing and damaging assertions,” the insider added.

What we would love to know is if Charles has read the book instead of relying on the tabloid press to interpret Harry’s words in the memoir. The publication is a takedown of the British media, and while there are fascinating stories of the royal family, Harry gives them context and shows how much he loves his father and brother. However, it sounds like Charles is letting others inform him of the news instead of hearing his son’s story from his perspective.

“There are so many egregious comments and revelations from Harry that his father doesn’t know where to start,” the source said. “He has hope that in time the dust will settle, and Harry will soften his heart toward his family, at least he hopes so. But he’s not going to push or apologize.” It’s likely that a stalemate is going to happen — both sides want an apology, but no one is going to budge.

