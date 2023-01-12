Christie Brinkley Looks Beyond Radiant in Curve-Hugging Bright Red Swimsuit: ‘68 and Feeling Grateful’

Christie Brinkley is enjoying every minute of her tropical winter vacation to Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos because she made self-care a priority. Her carousel of snapshots shows the 68-year-old supermodel looking fit and joyous as she romped along the gorgeous coastline.

Wearing a red, one-piece swimsuit that hugged her beautiful curves and a wide-brimmed straw hat, Brinkley showed off her long legs as she dipped her toes into the sand. The former Broadway star also added a red wrap around her shoulders — you can never be too careful in the blazing sun. She also shared sound advice to her followers in the caption, writing, “You know how you get busy and you don’t make time for yourself…. Well, don’t do that. Make time for yourself… get out of the house, take a walk around town, through the woods or down a beach. Ride your bike, go to the gym. Relax, breathe and let your mind wander. Laugh with friends!”

She also ordered everyone to “treat yourself to a great massage” because, after her two sessions on her holiday, she feels “like a new person with a new neck and shoulder!” Brinkley touted the benefits of the “therapeutic, healing and energizing” treatment as she relished in her last few weeks of “#68andfeelinggrateful.” That’s right, the stunning fashion icon is almost 69 years old and thriving in this season of life.

Brinkley is reminding her followers to take good care of themselves because every day matters. She’s filling her life with gratitude, health, and wellness which resonates from the inside out.

