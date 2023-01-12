Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Navigating medical gaslighting spotlight gif

Ana de Armas’s Decision to Buy This $7 Million Rural Vermont Home Gives Us Even More Insight Into Why She & Ben Affleck Didn’t Work

Kristyn Burtt
Ana de Armas Chelsea Lauren/Variety.
Ana de Armas Buys $7 Million Rural Vermont Home: Details
Ana de Armas is taking her need for privacy seriously because she made sure that her new country home in Vermont was far away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. The $7 million estate is the ideal spot for a rising star to kick back without the worry that a camera lens is lurking around the corner.

The residence reportedly sits on 30 acres and boast six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, according to Page Six. While the details are limited, de Armas is going to enjoy the bounties of nature with “mountain views, open meadows, forests, trails, and a swimming pool.” The Blonde star didn’t even have to worry about decorating her home because she bought the place fully furnished last November — that’s what we call an efficient move!

Even though the 34-year-old actress is dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis now, her need for privacy comes out of her Ben Affleck era, where every move was captured by the tabloids during the pandemic. She found the attention “horrible” and told ELLE, “That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A.” When her relationship with Affleck began to wind down, she realized that Los Angeles was “not the place” for her.

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” she noted. “It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.” De Armas is now happily far away from Hollywood, but she appreciates the lesson she learned while involved with one of the paparazzi’s biggest targets: Ben Affleck.

