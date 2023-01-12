Cate Blanchett Wows in Metallic Dark Pink Dress at Tár Premiere After Winning Golden Globe’s Best Drama Actress Award

Cate Blanchett may have missed one major event, but she’s making a splash at another! The actress, who was absent at Tuesday’s Golden Globes where she won the Best Actress in a Drama Film award, turned heads at Jan 11’s Tár premiere in London.

We cannot get over how fabulous Blanchett looked, wearing a metallic dark pink long sleeve dress with a cinched waist and voluminous sleeves (shop a similar look HERE!). Given the gown’s high neckline, the actress opted for no necklace, long gold earrings and let her hair loose with natural waves. Blanchett also rocked a glowy makeup look with pink lips.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: Cate Blanchett attends the UK Premiere of “TÁR” at Picturehouse Central on January 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) WireImage

At Jan 10’s big award show, Blanchett won her fourth-ever Golden Globe. The star had previously won for her roles in Blue Jasmine, I’m Not There, and Elizabeth.

In this year’s Best Actress for a Drama Film category, Blanchett was nominated alongside Olivia Colman (Empire of Light), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans).

After Blanchett’s name was announced, presenter Henry Golding said she was not there “because she’s on production in the U.K.” Golding added, “We will all accept this award on her behalf.”

Congratulations are in order for Blanchett, both for her showstopping dress and her incredible award!

