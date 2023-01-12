Prince William & Kate Middleton Perfectly Color-Coordinate in Their First Appearance Since Prince Harry’s Bombshell Memoir Release

Prince William and Kate Middleton proved they’re pros at brushing off the drama as they completed their first public appearance since Prince Harry‘s memoir release and subsequent bombshell interviews. In the Jan. 12 outing, which included a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, the two royals were all smiles and met with cheers from the crowd as they stepped off their car.

The Prince and Princess of Wales also wore perfectly color-coordinated navy and green outfit for the event (you can find a super similar version of Kate’s coat HERE). Could this matching fashion choice be a hint at their united front against all the drama? We’d like to think so!

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

In Harry’s book, Spare, which released two days earlier on Jan 10, he wasn’t afraid to go after his brother and sister-in-law. Among the allegations made against Middleton, Harry gave the inside scoop about her tense relationship with his wife Meghan Markle.

In one example, Harry talked about the bridesmaid dress drama that happened between the two before Harry and Markle’s wedding. In Harry’s account, he not only detailed what happened, he also shared the uncomfortable text messages both of them exchanged to each other. Reading the messages, it’s safe to say the conversation got quite heated on both ends.

As for his brother, Harry talked about many layers of his relationship with his nicknamed “arch-nemesis.” In one account, Harry remembered a physical fight between them that started after an angry discussion about Markle.

Regardless of the allegations Harry made in the memoir, it looks like both William and Middleton are prepared to put on a brave face to continue their royal duties. Though they might be feeling something else inside, they sure are good at their royal poker face.

