Alessandra Ambrosio Looks Magical in Low-Cut Black Lingerie That Shows Off Her Flirty, Feminine Side

Alessandra Ambrosio is sharing images from her “Intuitive Attraction” campaign for Jacquie Aiche Jewelry — and they are absolutely stunning. The 41-year-old supermodel is proving why she’s still at the top of her game in the fashion industry.

Wearing a flirty and feminine black bodysuit, the low-cut, plunging neckline of the satin outfit offers a bit of sass. It flaunts off her curvy assets and gorgeous, long legs while showcasing the beautiful necklaces and rings from the LA-based designers. Her brunette locks are styled in soft waves and her makeup is fresh and clean because the story is all about the pieces she is wearing. Ambrosio captioned the carousel of snapshots, “Made for magic.”

Alessandra Ambrosio shines in “Intuitive Attraction” campaign for Jacquie Aiche Jewelry.

Jacquie Aiche/Mega.

The campaign reflects her personal style which she described as “playful” in a June 2022 interview with Harper’s Bazaar U.K. “Over the years, I have become more confident with who I am and how I present myself,” Ambrosio explained. “So I can experiment and try on looks without feeling at all self-conscious.” You will usually find her on the beach or by the ski slopes since she prefers an athletic lifestyle while still embracing “a timeless look.”

One of the best things Ambrosio has done with her social media over the years is to “remain authentic” which shines through in each post. “You can be playful and follow your instincts,” she advised. “You can’t abandon yourself entirely; you have to stay true to who you are, even when you’re wearing something that you wouldn’t normally choose.” It’s why her latest campaign feels so organic — Ambrosio is letting her authentic self radiate in each image.

