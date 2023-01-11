Meghan Markle’s Wedding Tailor Gets the Last Word in About the ‘Ill-Fitting’ Bridesmaid Dresses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Princess Charlotte has long outgrown the bridesmaid dress she wore at Meghan Markle’s wedding, but we are all still discussing it almost five years later. The row between the Duchess of Sussex and Kate Middleton is back in the spotlight after the incident was mentioned in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, and now, royal tailor Ajay Mirpui is chiming in with his take on the dress issue.

While the high-end tailor has no insight into whether Kate or Meghan cried, he offered his stitching expertise to the Daily Mail about the tiny tot’s dress. He sided with both of the women when it came to the “nerve-wracking” time before a wedding and “can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting.” But that’s when he got to the heart of the matter about the custom-designed outfits from then-Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte after attending the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

AFP via Getty Images.

“I feel for them all because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress — and that’s what they were,” Mirpuri dished. “All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.” He assessed with his team that “straight away that all six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, as they weren’t going to fit.” While they didn’t remake the ensembles as requested by Kate, the official tailoring team “had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4 a.m. three nights in a row, to make them fit.”

In his memoir, Harry recalled Kate texting Meghan with a note about Charlotte’s dress being “too big, too long, too baggy.” The Duchess of Sussex came up with a solution to see Mirpui to make alterations, but the Princess of Wales insisted that “all the dresses need to be remade.” We can imagine this demand placed a lot of stress on Meghan, who was already dealing with Thomas Markle’s press opportunities, so it’s easy to see how a disagreement between the two women unfolded. However, Mirpui seemingly saved the day after working into the wee hours before the big day. “We left Windsor Castle at 10 p.m. the night before the wedding,” he concluded. “Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked? The answer is no.”

