Carmen Electra Shows Off Her Favorite Gothic & Studded Lingerie Set That Perfectly Compliments Her Toned Physique

Carmen Electra’s streamy throwback photos remind fans that she’s always been a sexy, confident icon.

On Jan 7, Electra shared a throwback snapshot of her favorite ensemble, with the caption, “A lot of you have been saying this is your fav look 🖤 It’s one of mine too!” You can see the photo HERE!

In the picture, we see Electra looking sensational in a studded black lingerie set of a wired bra and matching boy shorts panties. Along with that, she had studded leather bracelets and a fishnet garter set that showed off her long legs and killer figure.

She posted another photo only minutes later, adding in the caption: “I actually danced in this outfit 🖤 So many action shots I can share with you if you’d like! 🥰” You can see that photo HERE!

In the showstopping photo, we see Electra looking coy in the same outfit (which she paired with knee-high leather boots!) She has her hair strewn about as she looked back sexily at the camera.

Whether it be for her OnlyFans page or a photoshoot like this, Electra knows how to turn heads as a modern-day sex icon.

As many of you know, Electra joined OnlyFans in early 2022, and in a recent interview with Vulkan, she said how she’ll be focusing on her lucrative OnlyFans side hustle. “I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting,” she said. “I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project. To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

