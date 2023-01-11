You Can Officially Buy Princess Diana’s Iconic Crushed Purple Velvet Gown — For a Very Hefty Price

While many try to emulate Princess Diana’s ever-so-iconic looks from the 1980s and 1990s, it’s very rare to actually wear a piece Diana has worn in the past (unless you’re Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle!) However, if you got six figures lying around, you can nab one of her most iconic dresses: the purple Victor Edelstein velvet dress she rocked in the 90s!

That’s right; another high-stake celebrity auction is happening, this time with a piece from Diana’s closet, per Page Six. On Jan 27, Sotheby’s auction block in NY will be selling it for auction, with many thinking it’ll get sold for as high as $120,000.

So as we said, Diana wore this dress at least three times, with the first two times being in portraits she sat for in 1991 and then again for the iconic 1997 Vanity Fair photoshoot! The piece is a strapless Victor Edelstein gown from their 1989 collection, and it’s as breathtaking as you think.

We have no doubt that’ll sell quickly, and it wouldn’t be the first time. According to Sotheby’s per Page Six, the gown was included with nearly 80 other pieces Diana put up in 1997 to raise money for the charities: AIDS Crisis Trust and the Royal Marsden Hospital Cancer Fund.

Along with the dress, the stunning amethyst cross necklace she wore in her portraits will be in the auction as well! So this is a can’t-miss event for royal fans with money to spare.

